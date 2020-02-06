Feb. 10 deadline to register to vote in Va. Democratic Presidential Primary

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The deadline to register to vote in the Virginia Democratic Presidential Primary is on Feb. 10.
The primary will be on March 3.
Virginians can check or update registration information, here.
To register Virginians must:
- be a U.S. citizen,
- be a resident of Virginia,
- be at least 18 years old by the date of the November General Election (November 3, 2020),
- Note:17 year olds who register by February 10 and turn 18 by November 3, 2020 are eligible to vote in the March 3 Presidential Primary.
- have had voting rights restored if convicted of a felony,
- have had the capacity restored by court order if declared mentally incapacitated,
- not be registered and plan to vote in another state.
