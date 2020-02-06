Driver involved in December crash dies

February 6, 2020 at 11:15 AM EST - Updated February 6 at 11:15 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The driver involved in a crash back in December has died.

On Dec. 9, a two-vehicle crash occurred in the 16200 block of Jefferson Davis Highway around 3:38 p.m.

A 2000 Ford Econoline E250 van was traveling north on Jefferson Davis Highway when the driver lost control, crossed into the southbound lanes and struck a 2013 Jeep Compass.

The Jeep Compass was driven by Gail A. Honts, 57, of Hopewell.

According to Chesterfield Police, on Feb. 3, Honts died as a result of her injuries from the crash.

