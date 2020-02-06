Chesterfield looking to recognize residents who impact change within community

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Organizers of the inaugural Chesterfield Community Champions are still looking for additional nominations and have extended the nomination deadline to Friday, Feb. 14.
The Chesterfield Community Champions event honors residents, businesses and organizations who volunteer their time and resources to effect positive change in their communities.
The new ceremony replaces the previous Youth Awards and Treasured Volunteers events.
One winner will be selected from each of the following categories:
- Youth (12 and under)
- Teen (13 and older)
- Youth Group (2 or more under 18)
- Adult (18-59)
- Senior (60+)
- Group (2 or more, no age restriction)
- Organization (business, church, etc.)
To nominate a person or group, click here to submit a nomination.
Winners will be announced at the event on April 2.
