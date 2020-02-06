Case of Louisa teen charged in murder of elderly neighbor heading to grand jury

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The case of a Louisa teen charged in the murder of elderly neighbor is heading to the grand jury.
According to prosecutors, the 17-year-old forced Roger Payne Jr. and his wife Nancy out of their home with a shotgun, then shooting the couple and stealing their car.
Nancy Payne survived by playing dead, however her husband Roger was killed.
Authorities believe the teen attempted to drive the stolen car to Lynchburg College to see his girlfriend.
Police say they later found the shotgun in the car.
The teen’s case will go before the grand jury on March 9.
