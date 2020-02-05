Virginia ABC offering chance to buy collectible whiskeys through online lottery

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority is offering the chance to buy collectible whiskeys through an online lottery in February.
From Feb. 12-14, customers can enter for the chance to buy e O.F.C. Bourbon 1994 Vintage ($2,499.99) and Double Eagle Very Rare Bourbon ($1,999.99). Both come in a hand-cut crystal bottle with specialty storage boxes.
“Later in February, Virginia ABC will hold a lottery for a previously distillery-release-only Virginia product and a bourbon named for the grandnephew of Jim Beam, Baker Beam. From Feb. 26-28, customers will be able to enter for the opportunity to purchase Catoctin Creek Rabble Rouser Rye ($95.99) and Baker’s Single Barrel 13 Year Bourbon ($99.99),” a release said.
Each lottery form will be available for three days and winners will be selected randomly. The lottery is only for Virginia residents and winners must present a valid state photo ID when purchasing.
“As we look to consistently expand and improve our lottery program, we find new opportunities and products,” said Travis Hill, Virginia ABC chief executive officer. “We’re excited to offer some very rare products and to partner with a Virginia distillery for lotteries this month.”
