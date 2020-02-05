U.S. News & World Report: Boar’s Head Resort #1 hotel in Charlottesville

“It’s truly an honor to not only be ranked as the top resort in Charlottesville, but to also be included in such high regards with some of the most revered and celebrated hotels and resorts throughout the state of Virginia,” said General Manager Russ Cronberg. “Our multi-million-dollar renovation last year was just the beginning of a reimagined Boar’s Head experience for guests, and it’s great to see that being recognized. This is an amazing way to start 2020.”