Second confirmed rabies case tested positive in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A second confirmed rabies case was tested positive in Henrico.
On Feb. 3 Henrico Police and Animal Protection responded to the 9200 block of University Boulevard in the Tuckahoe District for potential rabies exposure.
According to officers, a dog was discovered near a deceased raccoon in the neighborhood.
It was not ruled out whether or not the two animals had physical contact with each other.
The raccoon carcass was taken to the State Lab for rabies testing, in which the carcass tested positive.
The dog received rabies boosters and will be quarantined at the owner’s home.
No additional animals or humans were exposed.
To report any abnormal wildlife behavior or rabies exposures, contact the Henrico Police Non-Emergency Communications Center at 804-501-5000.
