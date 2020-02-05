Richmond man starts social media challenge to fight Multiple Sclerosis

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Robert Roberts II and his wife Dannielle had the rest of their lives ahead of them after their marriage in 2008, but while on their honeymoon vacation their lives took a drastic turn.
“We went to Walt Disney World and while we were in Florida, she just stopped talking she had trouble walking she wouldn’t respond to me,” Roberts said. “We took her to several emergency rooms hospitals, we saw different doctors, but nobody could figure out exactly what was happening until we spoke with a neurologist is North Carolina who told me she had told me she had multiple sclerosis.”
Multiple sclerosis is a chronic, unpredictable disease of the central nervous system (CNS). It is thought to be an immune-mediated disorder, in which the immune system incorrectly attacks healthy tissue in the CNS.
According to the National MS Society, the most common symptoms of MS include fatigue, numbness and tingling, blurred vision, double vision, weakness, poor coordination, imbalance, pain, depression, and problems with memory and concentration. Less commonly MS may cause tremor, paralysis, and blindness.
“A doctor told me, ‘here’s a card you need to get a divorce. She’s going to be a vegetable,’ It was extremely devastating,” Roberts said."
But Roberts decided he would never leave his wife’s side, instead opting to stand by her side to help her fight her diagnosis.
“I told her I would stay with her forever, we would never separate and we would go through this together, I never leave my partner in a fire," Roberts said."
Roberts left his job as a federal officer and started a new business called Never Stumble Consulting which helps people regain their mobility it also gives him time to support his wife through the pain of MS.
“I would see my wife having trouble walking, sometimes speaking, writing and we battled through it,” Roberts said. “My wife told me one morning that every day she wakes up her chest was extremely tight her arms were really fatigued just the basic thing that a person with multiple sclerosis goes through each and every day when they wake up.”
After hearing his wife describe the pain she was in from MS, Roberts decided to fight back against the challenges of the disease with a challenge of his own called the MS Push-Up Challenge.
“Trying to develop a better understanding of the pain and discomfort, I then asked her unique questions about the soreness in her chest and the constant shaking that she has to go through and I decided to develop a push-up that simulates exactly what she goes through each and every day,” Roberts said.
“With the ‘MS Push-Up-Challenge’, I originally call it the muscle to bone push-up it’s going to be one push up. You hold it for five seconds or for one minute and it kind of simulates what a person with multiple sclerosis goes through on a daily basis as far as the type and stress of fatigue that they receive,” Roberts said.
Roberts says doing just one muscle-to-bone push-up is simulates the fatigue someone might feel after doing one-hundred in an effort to replicate the pain fatigue someone going through MS might feel every day.
“Some people that I’ve told about it have already started doing the challenge, they say it’s challenging but possible,” Roberts said.
Now Roberts says he’s getting support from the Mayor’s office in Richmond, emergency services and even backing from the National MS Society to make this challenge go viral.
“We are excited to support Rob’s efforts to bring more awareness of the impact that MS has and raise money to support research this is going to find a cure for the one million people living with MS in the United States,” Clare Lorio with the MS Society said.
“It’s a very serious issue, it’s not just a city or a local issue, it’s a national issue that hasn’t got the type of attention that it needs to and there are so many people suffering that I just wanted to bring awareness to such an important cause,” Roberts said. “Even the largest trees in the world start off as a small seed so right now we’re just beginning. I’m really excited and humbled to see what happens next.”
If you want to be apart of this viral challenge all you have to do is post a picture or video of your self doing the muscle to bone push up on social media using the hashtag #Pushup4MS.
The City of Richmond will be holding a public Push-Up-Challenge event on February 13, 2020, at the Richmond Fire Department training Academy at 5600 Beulah Rd in Sandton Va at 9 a.m. All are welcomed to attend.
