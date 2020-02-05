Police searching for man accused of groping woman at Target

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Fredericksburg police are searching for a man who is accused of groping a woman at the Target in Central Park.
Police said the incident happened on Feb. 3 around 5:15 p.m.
The man is accused of walking up to a woman and groping her over her clothes.
The suspect left the store, driving away in a Toyota Corolla in the direction of Plank Road.
He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve blue polo shirt, khaki pants and black-and-white Adidas shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (540) 373-3122.
