Police searching for man accused of groping woman at Target
February 5, 2020 at 4:46 PM EST - Updated February 5 at 4:48 PM

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Fredericksburg police are searching for a man who is accused of groping a woman at the Target in Central Park.

Police said the incident happened on Feb. 3 around 5:15 p.m.

The man is accused of walking up to a woman and groping her over her clothes.

The suspect left the store, driving away in a Toyota Corolla in the direction of Plank Road. (Source: Fredericksburg Police)

He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve blue polo shirt, khaki pants and black-and-white Adidas shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (540) 373-3122.

