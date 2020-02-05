Police search for woman suspected of shoplifting at Carytown store

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for a woman who is suspected of shoplifting from a Carytown store.
Officers were called around 4:10 p.m. on Jan. 19 to Zest Clothing & Co. on West Cary Street.
Police say the woman “took several items into a fitting room, stuffed them into her purse and walked out of the store.”
Detectives also believe she went back to the store the following weekend and stole some more items.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective D. Osbourne at (804) 646-1069 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
