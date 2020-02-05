Police continue to investigate reported sexual assault at UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Police Department continues to investigate a reported sexual assault on UVA Grounds.
A woman was allegedly attacked by several men she apparently knew around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, February 1.
No arrests have been made, and UVA Police said on Wednesday, February 5, that it does not have any additional information to share on the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 434-924-7166.
02/05/2020 Release from the University of Virginia Police Department:
02/05/2020 Release from the University of Virginia Police Department:

