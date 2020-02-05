Performance Food: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Performance Food Group Co. (PFGC) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $41.2 million.
The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 58 cents per share.
The food distributor posted revenue of $6.07 billion in the period.
Performance Food expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.17 to $2.28 per share.
Performance Food shares have climbed 1.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 49% in the last 12 months.
_____
