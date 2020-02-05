News to Know for Feb. 5: State of the Union recap; City leaders speak on 3-year-old death; Man arrested for child porn; Heavy rain coming our way

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.
Wednesday turns cooler and Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day for the threat of heavy rain and thunderstorms.
Rain will be spotty today with highs in the mid-50s.
President Donald Trump stood before a Congress and nation sharply divided by impeachment and used his State of the Union address on Tuesday to extol a “Great American Comeback” on his watch. That’s just three years after he took office decrying a land of “American carnage” under his predecessor.
Trump highlighted job growth, trade deals, the stock market and second amendment rights in the State of the Union Address.
As soon as President Donald Trump finished his State of the Union address, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped her copy in two. Right there, on the dais behind him.
President Donald Trump is on the verge of acquittal by the Senate. An afternoon vote will bring an end to only the third presidential impeachment trial in American history.
Mayor Levar Stoney and Richmond Police Chief Will Smith spoke yesterday about the murder of 3-year-old Sharmar Hill Jr. in the Hillside Court community.
“Our children deserve to play outside and enjoy life to its fullest without the fear or threat of being harmed,” Mayor Stoney said.
The parents of the boy say they feel they are living in a nightmare, while also thanking the community for honoring their son.
Van Huss is being held at the Henrico County Jail without bond.
Different versions of the minimum wage legislation are expected to advance in the House of Delegates and the State Senate.
Both would raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour, over the next four to five years. The house and senate will vote between now and the middle of next week.
A bill that would end driver license suspensions for unpaid court costs is moving forward after unanimously passing the Senate yesterday.
Back in April, Governor Northam passed legislation that temporarily reinstated more than 600,000 suspended licenses, as part of a budget amendment.
Because of that, it would only be in effect until June.
The house still needs to pass the bill and then be signed by the governor before it can become a law in July.
