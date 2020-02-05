Marrow, Hampton visit High Point

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Hampton has depended on senior leadership while High Point has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. For the Pirates, seniors Marrow, Greg Heckstall and Dondre Griffin have combined to score 40 percent of the team's points this season, including 51 percent of all Pirates points over their last five. On the other hand, freshmen John-Michael Wright, Eric Coleman Jr., Caden Sanchez and Rob Peterson III have combined to account for 53 percent of High Point's scoring this season, including 66 percent of the team's points over its last five games.