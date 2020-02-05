Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

KING TIDES-CLIMATE CHANGE
Photos of 'king tides' globally show risks of climate change
DEPOE BAY, Ore. (AP) — Amateur scientists worldwide are documenting what will happen to Earth as climate change melts the polar ice caps and sea levels rise. Snap-happy citizen scientists from New Zealand to the United States are taking photos along vulnerable coastlines during extreme tidal events called “king tides.” Their goal is to capture what it will look like when rising sea levels make the flooding seen during extreme tides a more common occurrence. Hundreds of photos have been uploaded into databases around the world for study and analysis. The photos show swamped farmhouses, flooded downtowns, disappearing beaches and eroded wetlands. Scientists say the stark images help people visualize what rising oceans will do to the places where they live and work every day.
VIRGINIA CASINO LEGALIZATION
Virginia lawmakers advance plan to legalize casinos
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers are taking steps to legalize casinos in five cities around the state. House and Senate committees advanced legislation Tuesday that would allow voters in Bristol, Danville, Richmond, Norfolk and Portsmouth to hold local referendums to approve casinos. Virginia is currently one of only a handful of states that forbid any type of casinos, but it has been inching toward legalizing them in recent years. Advocates say large-scale resorts with casinos in economically disadvantaged areas will create new jobs and boost tax revenues. Conservative groups warned lawmakers that new casinos would enrich wealthy developers and casino operators while hurting the state's poor.
MURDER TRIAL POSTPONED
Murder trial postponed after witness fails to appear
DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia prosecutor says a witness in a first-degree murder trial failed to appear in court because of threats posted on social media. The Danville Register & Bee reports the two-day jury trial for 30-year-old Antonio T-Quan Terry was to start on Tuesday. He's charged in the 2019 shooting death of 30-year-old Keenan Cunningham. While multiple witnesses appeared in court, Danville Commonwealth Attorney Michael Newman confirmed that one did not because someone posted personal details about the witness on Facebook. The trial is now scheduled to begin in April.
LIFETOUCH-FACILITY CLOSING
School portrait service closing Virginia facility
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Lifetouch, the brand known for its school portraits services, plans to close its Chesapeake production facility by the end of the summer. The Virginian-Pilot reports approximately 170 workers will be affected by the shutdown. A spokeswoman for Shutterfly, the online photo developing site that owns Lifetouch, said equipment and volumes of portrait packages from school picture days stored at the Chesapeake plant will be moved to a new production hub in Texas. the company’s announcement that it would close production plants in Tennessee, California, Minnesota and Illinois. Lifetouch will still have facilities in Nevada, Indiana, Ohio and Winnipeg, Canada.
CNS-OVERDOSE IMMUNITY
Virginia bill aims to save lives in event of overdose
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Cullen Hazelwood died of an overdose last year two miles from the hospital because his friend was scared to call for help, according to his mother Christy Farmer. Farmer wants to see legislation passed in the General Assembly that would extend immunity from prosecution to people reporting an overdose. House Bill 532, introduced by Democratic Del. Betsy Carr of Richmond, sought to achieve the same goal as SB 667, introduced last year. However, it was tabled last week in a 5-3 subcommittee vote. Carr said that fear of legal consequence is the most common reason for not contacting emergency services during an overdose.
AP-US-LIONFISH-MYSTERY-
Open sores, lower numbers likely not invasive lionfish's end
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A new study says an unidentified disease has caused open sores that can eat into the muscles of invasive lionfish and appears to have contributed to an abrupt drop in their numbers in the northern Gulf of Mexico. But scientists at the University of Florida are quick to say it’s probably far from the end of the showy invader with long, venomous spines. Researchers can't say for sure that the sores caused lower populations, and they note that a rebound may already have begun. The article was published online Tuesday in Scientific Reports
BC-VA-VIRGINIA WILDFIRE
Wildfire scorches 23 acres of national forest in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service is investigating a wildfire that scorched about 23 ares of national forest in western Virginia. The Roanoke Times reports that firefighters from the George Washington & Jefferson National Forests worked with the Virginia Department of Forestry to respond to the fire. It's located in the North Creek area of Botetourt County, which is outside of Roanoke. The blaze was fully contained by Monday evening. But it may continue to smoke until rain helps to put it out completely later this week.
BC-VA-SCREAM BANDIT
FBI offers $10K reward for info on 'Scream' mask bandit
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A $10,000 reward is being offered by the FBI for information about a robbery suspect in Virginia who often wears a mask from the horror movie “Scream.” WRIC reported Tuesday that the so-called ‘Scream Bandit’ has struck at least six gas stations in areas of central Virginia. Authorities say he's committed robberies in Richmond, Henrico County and Chesterfield. The string of robberies stretches back a year. The robber has typically entered a business with a semi-automatic gun and ordered money to be put into a bag. Besides the mask, he's worn blue latex gloves and dark clothing. The FBI said the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.