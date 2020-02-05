King William Schools closed Thursday, Friday due to high number of flu cases

KING WILLIAM Co., Va. (WWBT) - King William County Public Schools will be closed on Thursday and Friday due to a high number of confirmed and suspected flu cases within the division.
School staff will be cleaning and disinfecting all surfaces throughout the buildings and buses during those two days.
“Our hope is to give any infected persons the opportunity to get well so that we do not re-contaminate our facilities. These actions are being taken out of an abundance of caution and to safeguard the health and well-being of all of our students and staff,” officials said.
School officials are reminding parents and guardians to keep children home if they are showing any signs of a cold or flu so it can stop the spread of illness.
The school district says to look out for these symptoms:
- Temperature of 100 degrees or higher within the last 24 hours (must be fever free for full 24 hours without the use of Tylenol or Motrin before returning to school)
- Diarrhea and/or vomiting within the last 24 hours
- Severe cough
- Severe cold, especially with greenish/yellow nasal drainage
- Undetermined rash (requires doctor’s note indicating it is not contagious in order to return to school)
- Sore throat and/or difficulty swallowing (must be on antibiotics 24 hours before returning to school with strep throat)
- Red, watery, burning, itching eyes or yellowish drainage (Pink eye must be treated for 24 hours before returning to school.)
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.