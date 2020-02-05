Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin recorded his 27th career hat trick and raised his career goal total to 698 during a five-minute stretch of the third period, rallying the Washington Capitals to a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings. Ovechkin, who is closing in on becoming the eighth player in NHL history to reach the 700-goal plateau, moved into the NHL lead with 40 on the season. John Carlson added his 14th goal and 50th and 51st assists for Washington and Braden Holtby made 29 saves in the win. Jeff Carter scored his 15th and 16th goals in the Kings' seventh loss in eight games.
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Jalen Smith had 14 points and 15 rebounds, Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 17 and No. 9 Maryland used a strong second half to beat Rutgers 56-51 Tuesday night for its fifth straight victory. The Terrapins trailed 25-20 at halftime after shooting 24 percent. With Smith leading the way, Maryland emerged from the break with a 14-4 run and held off a late surge by Rutgers Knights to improve to 13-0 at home. Akwasi Yeboah scored 13 for the Scarlet Knights, who shot 34 percent and went 3 for 17 from beyond the arc.
ATLANTA (AP) — Jose Alvarado flourished in the reunion with his backcourt partner Michael Devoe, scoring 20 points to lead Georgia Tech to a 76-57 win over Virginia Tech. Devoe had 12 points in his return after missing three games with a sore left foot. Alvarado scored 19 first-half points as the Yellow Jackets led 38-18 at halftime and never trailed. The Hokies have lost four consecutive games. Alvarado scored four of Georgia Tech's first five baskets and kept his scoring touch throughout the opening half. Tyrece Radford led the Hokies with 12 points. Virginia Tech's Landers Nolley scored 10 points in his return to Atlanta, where he completed his high school career.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Vernon Davis has decided to retire after 14 NFL seasons. The 36-year-old says he wanted to walk away from football while his body was still healthy enough for him to pursue business and television opportunities. The tight end played for San Francisco, Denver and Washington and won the Super Bowl with the Broncos during the 2015 season. Davis caught 583 passes for 7,562 yards and 63 touchdowns during his pro career. The Washington native was the sixth overall pick out of Maryland in the 2006 draft. He missed a majority of the 2019 season because of a concussion.