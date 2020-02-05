Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vernon Davis has decided to retire after 14 NFL seasons. The 36-year-old says he wanted to walk away from football while his body was still healthy enough for him to pursue business and television opportunities. The tight end played for San Francisco, Denver and Washington and won the Super Bowl with the Broncos during the 2015 season. Davis caught 583 passes for 7,562 yards and 63 touchdowns during his pro career. The Washington native was the sixth overall pick out of Maryland in the 2006 draft. He missed a majority of the 2019 season because of a concussion.