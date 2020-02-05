Forecast: Cooler air arrives, HEAVY rain coming soon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Wednesday turns cooler and Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day for the threat of heavy rain and thunderstorms.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with rain likely through the day. Especially in the morning. Rain will be spotty and light. Lows in the low to mid 50s, highs in the mid 50s in the morning, turning cooler (low 40s) in the afternoon. (Rain Chance: 70%)
THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cloudy with rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times with a few strong thunderstorms possible in the evening and at night. Localized flooding is possible. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 50s (Rain Chance: 90%)
FRIDAY: Rain possible early, then breezy and turning partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 50s but turning colder in the afternoon. (AM Rain Chance: 60%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 30s, highs in the low 50s. Rain showers at night that could mix with snow. No accumulation expected. (Night Precipitation Chance: 60%)
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 60s.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.