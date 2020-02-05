EPlus: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ EPlus Inc. (PLUS) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $19.6 million.
The Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.46 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $1.64 per share.
The computer products reseller posted revenue of $429 million in the period.
EPlus shares have fallen 1.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $83.02, a climb of 4.5% in the last 12 months.
