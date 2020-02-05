City officials meet with ‘Camp Cathy’ organizers to announce homelessness plan

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Talks got somewhat heated on Wednesday afternoon, as city officials share a plan to battle homelessness with the people of ‘Camp Cathy’.
The tent city along Oliver Hill Way now houses 90 tents and over 100 people.
City officials say that they planned to speak with each person of the camp in order to get their story and tailor help to their needs. The meeting itself, however, was 1.5 hours of growing tension, as some say they believe that officials didn’t properly address their concerns.
“This was not a meeting to evict people, although we don’t want anybody living in tents, we’re just trying to be compassionate and sensitive,” said Reggie Gordon with the city’s Office of Human Services.
And the compassion and sensitivity were meant to be displayed in a plan by the Department of Housing and Community Development and the Department of Social Services.
It would combat homelessness with seven main strategies, according to a copy of the plan:
- Provide greater financial support to prevent individuals and families from being evicted from rental units or from losing their homes.
- Create 150 emergency shelters beds by partnering with existing nonprofit and faith-based organizations to offer short-term shelter with supportive services with low or no barriers to sponsored, seasonal cold weather overflow shelters.
- Increase the number of supportive housing by 300 units by providing financial assistance to the City’s homeless services and housing providers.
- Increase financial support to the City’s homeless providers to ensure supportive services are available to every homeless person.
- Provide additional supportive services and housing for populations that are experiencing homelessness that are currently under served;
- Promote connections to comprehensive services including employment resources and behavioral health services for persons experiencing or at risk of becoming homeless.
- Educate our citizens on the homelessness and provide collaborative leadership to all City homeless service and housing providers to ensure homeless programs are coordinated and effective.
But the details got lost in the back and forth between Councilwoman Robertson and the camp stakeholders.
“These people need houses. The intake process they were talking about, they’ve already been processed – they’re just waiting!” said Rhonda Sneed with Blessing Warriors RVA, a non-profit that has organized the camp.
As the matriarch of the camp, she says she wants the city to put actions to their words, referencing a moment when Gordon announced that he was notified on possible available housing.
“I received a text from someone just now that says he has thirty rooms that can comfortably house 60 people,” Gordon said at the podium.
In a one-on-one interview, Sneed said "Let’s see him take 60 people right now and put them in those rooms.”
She adds that she’s expecting 10 more people to add to the already 100 there.
Reggie Gordon says that despite fears of eviction, the primary focus now is to find housing for the people of Camp Cathy. Councilwoman Robertson says this is only the first of more meeting she plans to have with the camp.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.