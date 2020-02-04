Virginia’s 4 p.m. burn law starts February 15

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Forestry is reminding the public about the state’s 4 p.m. burn law, which starts February 15 and lasts through April 30.
The 4 p.m. Law is a restriction on open air burning before 4 o’clock in the afternoon if a fire is within 300 feet of woods or dry grass which can carry the fire to the woods.
Residents are allowed to burn between 4 p.m and midnight as long as they take proper precautions and attend the fire at all times.
The 4 p.m. Law was adopted during the 1940′s to reduce the number of wildfires which occurred each spring. During this time of the year, Virginia traditionally has an increased number of fires. During the winter months, winds are usually elevated, the relative humidity is lower and the fuels on the forest floor are extremely dry, having “cured” without having the tree leaves to shade them.
After 4 p.m., winds usually calm down and the relative humidity levels are on the increase, both of which reduce the potential for a debris fire or any outdoor open air fire to escape your control.
For a list of frequently asked questions about the 4 p.m. law, click here.
