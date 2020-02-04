Virginia Explained: What does it mean to be ‘in the public interest’? And what does that have to do with offshore wind?

Q: What do 5,000 megawatts of solar and wind energy,1 the building of a new coal-fired power plant in Southwest Virginia,2 the creation of the Fort Monroe Authority3 and the development of intercity passenger rail4 have in common?
If you’ve heard the phrase “in the public interest” being batted about among lawmakers or policy wonks, you could easily be forgiven for thinking it was just another rhetorical flourish. But in fact, this benign-sounding phrase carries an extraordinary amount of power in Virginia law, especially when it comes to energy. Here’s four things to know about why those four little words are showing up in so many bills this session.
1. When the General Assembly declares something to be in the public interest, it’s ordering the various arms of the state to make sure it happens — sometimes no matter what.
Declaring that an action is in the public interest is a mechanism used by the legislature to ensure a particular policy goal comes to fruition.
Much bureaucratic decision-making relies on agencies carrying out studies or gathering data to determine the best course of action on a particular issue, whether “best” is defined in terms of cost, efficiency, equity or some other yardstick. The “in the public interest” approach rejiggers that process by determining the outcome first and then leaving it to agencies or other entities to figure out how to get there.
At a basic level, said Will Cleveland, an attorney for the Southern Environmental Law Center who often has cases before the commission, declaring some action to be in the public interest is just a way of setting public policy.
“The concept that the General Assembly would determine what the public policy of the commonwealth is, is not offensive. That is their job,” he said. “If they think that certain things benefit the public, they have the authority to do so.”
The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.