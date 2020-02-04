Vehicle struck by train after ignoring signals to not cross

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A vehicle was struck by a train after failing to ignore signals to not cross.
At 6:46 a.m., officers responded to Eastport Boulevard and Laburnum Avenue at the railroad crossing.
CSX railroad personnel were stopping vehicles at the crossing to allow a freight train to back up.
A driver disregarded the signals, resulting in being struck by the train.
At the time, the train happened to be traveling at a low speed.
There were no injuries.
The driver of the vehicle was given a traffic summons for failure to obey a highway sign.
