Vehicle struck by train after ignoring signals to not cross
By Adrianna Hargrove | February 4, 2020 at 11:24 AM EST - Updated February 4 at 11:24 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A vehicle was struck by a train after failing to ignore signals to not cross.

At 6:46 a.m., officers responded to Eastport Boulevard and Laburnum Avenue at the railroad crossing.

CSX railroad personnel were stopping vehicles at the crossing to allow a freight train to back up.

A driver disregarded the signals, resulting in being struck by the train.

At the time, the train happened to be traveling at a low speed.

There were no injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was given a traffic summons for failure to obey a highway sign.

