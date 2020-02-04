VDH: Piedmont District approaching ‘outbreak levels’ of the flu

NOTTOWAY, Va. (WWBT) - Several counties southwest of Richmond are approaching “outbreak levels” for reports of the Influenza virus.
Piedmont District Health Director, Dr. H. Robert Nash, said the area started to see an uptick in cases last Thursday and Friday.
Under the Virginia Department of Health, the Piedmont District is made up of seven counties including, Amelia, Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Lunenburg, Nottoway and Prince Edward.
“A private school in Prince Edward County closed Monday out of concern,” Nash said. “They deep cleaned everything and are open today.”
Nash said the cases doctors are seeing now in the second peak of flu season is “Influenza H1N1.”
“The first half of the season was Influenza B with the Victoria strain,” he added. “This was affecting kids ages four to 18. The older generation wasn’t severely impacted.”
It’s believed the older generation wasn’t widely susceptible to the Victoria strain because they had encountered it before in the 60’s and 90’s, according to Nash.
Nash added an outbreak in a school system is typically where 20% of the class it out of school or 10% of the student body is out.
Until early Tuesday morning, Nash said they had been dealing with the Influenza virus but are now investigating a suspected outbreak of a Gastrointestinal virus in one of the school systems. Nash would not say where the school system was due to the early stages of the investigation.
Among the school systems in the Piedmont District, Nottoway County Public Schools posted to social media several times in the last week regarding health matters.
On Jan. 31 the girls’ basketball game versus Goochland was postponed due to “illness on our varsity team (down to 5 players).” On Tuesday, the school system posted to Facebook saying several team members were still out... “Central game tonight will be varsity only starting at 5:30.”
Dr. Nash encourages everyone to follow six simple steps to prevent the flu:
- Wash your hands with soap and water
- Cover your cough
- Don’t touch your face
- Stay away from people in crowds
- Get your flu shot, if you haven’t yet
- Stay at home if you are sick
According to the state Department of Health website, Virginia has been at a “widespread” level for the flu for the last eight weeks (through Jan. 25). Based on the Jan. 30 report, VDH has received a report of 442 pneumonia and influenza-related deaths during the 2019-2020 flu season.
