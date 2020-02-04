VCU will conduct full test on emergency communications, alert systems

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University will conduct a full test on its emergency communications and alerting systems.
The test will include sirens on the Monroe Park and MCV campuses, as well as the VCU Police Department’s headquarters.
The test will have a one-minute siren activation along with text messages, Alertus boxes, mass email, digital signs, desktop alerts, LiveSafe, social media and VCU website information.
The alerts are all part of a multichannel system for communicating emergency information to VCU students, faculty, staff, visitors and the surrounding community.
The test will take place on Feb. 5 at 12 p.m.
Ten minutes before the start of the test, VCU Alert subscribers will receive a message indicating that the test will start at noon. They will also receive a text at noon to signal the start of the test.
VCU police will send a third message to notify that the test has ended.
