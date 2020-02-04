Sheriff’s office: Man charged after barricade situation at apartment complex

SPOTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office arrested a man following a barricade situation at an apartment complex Monday afternoon.
Around 1:15 p.m., deputies said they were attempting to serve arrest warrants on 25-year-old Juquan Depri Washington, who was wanted out of Fredericksburg for multiple weapons charges, such as brandishing a firearm, two counts of shooting from a vehicle and two counts of shooting at a vehicle. He was also wanted in Spotsylvania for reckless handling of a firearm, brandishing a firearm and discharge a firearm in public.
When deputies were at the Brittany Commons Apartment complex, they spotted Washington on the balcony of the apartment and told him to open the door.
“Minutes later, deputies heard gun fire from within the apartment. At that point, deputies held their positions and negotiations began with Washington,” deputies said.
Officials negotiated with Washington for several hours and he was eventually taken into custody.
“It was confirmed that Washington did fire a weapon inside the apartment. There were no other occupants in the apartment,” officials said.
Washington is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. Officials said additional charges may forthcoming.
“This incident held many citizens in their apartments and others who unfortunately could not enter the complex for their safety. We are pleased that this incident ended peacefully and no citizens were harmed,” officials said.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.