Sheriff’s office: Man charged after barricade situation at apartment complex

Around 1:15 p.m., deputies said they were attempting to serve arrest warrants on 25-year-old Juquan Depri Washington, who was wanted out of Fredericksburg for multiple weapons charges, such as brandishing a firearm, two counts of shooting from a vehicle and two counts of shooting at a vehicle. He was also wanted in Spotsylvania for reckless handling of a firearm, brandishing a firearm and discharge a firearm in public.