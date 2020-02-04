Richmond Police Department participating in community walk

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department (RPD) will be participating in a community walk in the Forest View neighborhood.
Chief William Smith, Third Precinct Sector 312 Lt. Frank Scarpa and other RPD officers will participate in a walkthrough of Richmond’s Forest View neighborhood.
The walk will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Family Dollar parking lot and will end on 1208 Westover Hills Boulevard.
During the walk, RPD officers will speak with the community members about the safety concerns they have and what they would like to see from the RPD.
“If you see something, say something” Lt. Scarpa said. “We want people to know their neighbors. Check-in on each other, lend a helping hand, and report suspicious incidents.”
This community walk is the latest in a series of walks conducted by the RPD throughout the city.
