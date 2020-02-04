Richmond City Council throws its support behind possible casino

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City Council threw its support behind a possible casino in Richmond on Monday.
Councilors heard that casinos could bring in $187 million for the city.
Any potential casino would be a full-scale operation with a $200 million investment.
They said they’re in favor of allowing them in Richmond, but they want to have local control over the proposal process.
But it is all theoretical at this point because the General Assembly would have to approve it first.
Since casinos are considered a Class 3 operation, Richmond voters would make the final decision during a referendum. That could be this November depending on which legislative bill passes.
