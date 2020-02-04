Police: Man connected to Chesterfield shooting, robbery arrested

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man connected to a shooting and robbery that happened earlier this week has been arrested.
Officers were called to 9300 block of Windwood Court on Jan. 21 around 9:30 p.m.
At the scene, they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police had obtained warrants for Jacob Matthews, 18, of Richmond, for robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and malicious wounding.
After conducting a search, the U.S Marshals Service arrested Matthews in Ohio.
