News To Know for Feb. 4: Iowa caucus results delayed; A ‘no’ for Navy Hill; State of the Union preview; Another warm day

Andrew is giving the okay to wear shorts today - in February - as temperatures continue to be warmer than average.
But don’t get used to it, lots of rain is coming soon with a First Alert Day for potential heavy rain and a few thunderstorms Thursday.
Last night’s caucus ended in chaos after democratic state party officials delayed the results due to inconsistencies with data.
Nearly a dozen Democratic White House contenders are still vying for the chance to take on Trump in November.
Problems with a mobile app appear to have forced the delay, as the campaigns, voters and the media pressed party officials for an explanation — and got few answers.
Last night, the committee voted in favor of striking the legislation. But there’s still a lot that needs to happen before the mayor’s project is completely dead in the water.
Many in the committee were agitated with each other over procedure and transparency, due to some councilors being unaware that a vote would happen.
The full council will vote on the Navy Hill Project later this month.
Last night, Richmond council threw its support behind a possible casino in the city that could bring in $187 million.
They said they’re in favor of allowing casinos in Richmond, but they want local control over the proposal process.
The general assembly would have to approve it first. After that, Richmond voters - not council - would have the final say.
With stores charging up to $9 for a box of 36 tampons, women will spend more than $2,000 on feminine hygiene products during their lifetimes.
Communities will unite on Saturday to hold a candlelight vigil for Sharmar Hill Jr., a 3-year-old that was shot and killed in Richmond last weekend.
The vigil will be held at Hillside Court in Richmond at 3 p.m.
Police continue to investigate the tragic death along with several other crimes that happened in the area prior to the shooting. They have already made one arrest that may be connected.
Closing arguments Monday in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial were aimed more toward history than to sway the outcome, one final chance to influence public opinion and set the record ahead of his expected acquittal in the Republican-led Senate.
The House Democratic prosecutors say senators — and Americans — should see that Trump’s actions are not isolated but a pattern of behavior that, left unchecked, will allow him to “cheat”' in the 2020 election.
Before tomorrow’s vote, President Trump will give his State of the Union address tonight.
President Trump’s address lasted an hour and 22 minutes in 2019, the third-longest by any president in U.S. history. You can watch his speech tonight at 9 p.m. on NBC12 and our digital platforms.
A South Carolina woman managed to dial 911 with her toes after her hands were crushed in a crash on I-95.
The 54-year-old woman from Charlotte was trapped for 45 minutes. Read more about the story here.
