Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

Virginia Senate blocks another Northam-backed gun bill
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Senate has blocked one of Gov. Ralph Northam's top gun-control bills, making it another measure the Democratic governor supports that may not pass the legislature. The Senate Judiciary Committee voted Monday against a bill that would make it a felony to “recklessly leave a loaded, unsecured firearm” in a way that endangers a minor. The legislation is one of eight gun measures that the governor has urged lawmakers to adopt. Virginia has become ground zero in the nation's raging debate over gun control and mass shootings as a new Democratic majority has pledged to put strict new limits in place.
Virginia Tech chooses Cornell dean to run Innovation Campus
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Virginia Tech has chosen Cornell University's dean of engineering to run its new Innovation Campus in northern Virginia. Tech announced Monday that Lance Collins is coming to Virginia after a decade at the helm of Cornell's highly ranked engineering school. Virginia Tech's $1 billion Innovation Campus will begin accepting students in the fall, in classroom space Virginia Tech already has in Falls Church. The first campus building in Alexandria’s North Potomac Yard is scheduled for completion in 2024. The Innovation Campus was cited as a major factor in luring Amazon to build a second headquarters and bring more than 25,000 jobs to northern Virginia.
Light earthquake reported in central Virginia
LOUISA, Va. (AP) — A small earthquake has been reported in the central part of Virginia. The Washington Post reports that the quake was felt about 5 a.m. Monday near Louisa. The town is about an hour northwest of Richmond. The U.S. Geological Survey categorized the quake as “light” and relayed that no damage was reported. The agency said the quake had a magnitude of 2.7. The epicenter of Monday's quake was near the area in which a much more powerful quake shook the Washington region in 2011. That quake had a magnitude of 5.8 and had damaged the Washington Monument.
Officials find missing kayaker in Florida Everglades
NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Virginia man who went missing while kayaking in the Florida Everglades has been found alive. The Collier County Sheriff's Office says a helicopter crew spotted 67-year-old Mark Miele on Monday and led a marine unit to his location. He was being treated Monday afternoon at a Naples hospital. Officials say Miele embarked on a solo kayaking trip in Everglades National Park on Jan. 22 and was due back Jan. 29. He never returned, but National Park Service rangers found a bag containing his wallet and phone Sunday, giving rescuers an area to target their search.
Bill that gives electoral votes to popular vote winner fails
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Legislation seeking to guarantee the presidency to candidates who earn the popular vote in national elections has again failed to advance in the General Assembly. Senate Bill 399, introduced by Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, would’ve joined Virginia into the National Popular Vote Compact and awarded its electoral votes to the presidential ticket that receives the most popular votes in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Ebbin withdrew the bill from consideration Tuesday without identifying the reason. House Bill 177, introduced by Del. Mark Levine, D-Alexandria, was defeated Friday in the Privileges and Elections committee by a 10-12 vote, despite narrowly clearing subcommittee.
Virginia woman, North Carolina man accused of child abuse
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police have charged a Virginia woman and a North Carolina man with child abuse after police found two children with serious injuries at a motel. The Winston-Salem Journal reports 25-year-old Matthew Anthony Brooks of Lewisville is charged with two counts of felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury. Kernersville police also charged 26-year-old Heather Marie Greenway of Union Hall, Virginia, with felony negligent child abuse. Police specifically accused Greenway of allowing Brooks to injure her sons. According to an arrest warrant, the boys were choked and had severe bruises, cuts and burns.
Judge refuses to vacate Somali pirate's sentence
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A federal judge in Virginia has refused to vacate the life sentence of a Somali man convicted in a 2010 attack on a U.S. Navy vessel off the coast of Africa. A judge in Norfolk issued a ruling Friday rejecting Mohamed Abdi Jama's claims that his lawyer was ineffective. Jama was sentenced to life in prison in 2016 for piracy. He filed a motion last year claiming ineffective assistance of counsel. Authorities say Jama and other Somalis approached the USS Ashland in the Gulf of Aden and opened fire with AK-47s.
Man killed when car plows into tractor-trailer
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — State police say a Virginia man is dead after driving into the rear of a tractor-trailer. Virginia State Police say the crash happened about 3 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 64 in York County. Investigators say 35-year-old Errol D. Fraser of Newport News was traveling at a high rate of speed when his car plowed into a Freightliner tractor trailer. Fraser died upon impact. Police say it wasn't immediately clear whether alcohol was a contributing factor, but that Fraser was not wearing his seat belt.