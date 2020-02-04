Is Richmond getting a new baseball stadium after ABC moves to Hanover?

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority broke ground on Tuesday morning for their new facility.
The 400,000 sq ft. warehouse and office building is located along Pole Green Road in Hanover County.
Virginia ABC CEO, Travis Hill, said at Tuesday’s announcement that the new facility was a “continued commitment on the Commonwealth to re-invest in this business that brings in a half a billion dollars to the revenue of the Commonwealth every year.”
About 500 ABC employees will work at the new location – slated to be completed by next year.
“This will give ABC the space it needs to operate as a modern retailer,” said Governor Ralph Northam during the event.
But of course, this begs the question as to what will happen to the current facility that sits in the shadow of The Diamond?
Last year, Governor Northam announced in his budget that VCU would get first call on the land along Hermitage Road.
One of the many possibilities was perhaps a new place for the Rams and Flying Squirrels to call home (base).
“That process is moving forward, but the plans are for someday to have a world-class stadium that both VCU and the Squirrels can use. We are working through that now, but I think that would be exciting for downtown Richmond," Governor Northam said.
The governor adds that none of those plans are finalized, but that the parties are working in that direction.
VCU’s Director of Athletics Ed McLaughlin sent the following statement:
“The Governor’s budget language from last year provided an important first step on the path toward fulfilling our university master plan goal of constructing suitable Division I athletics facilities. While we remain optimistic, the ABC groundbreaking in Hanover represents but one step in a long process. We will continue to work with the ABC as the landowner throughout the process as we seek to finalize a home for our Athletics Village.”
The new Hanover ABC headquarters is slated to be completed by the third quarter of 2021, and Northam said that afterward is when all parties will finalize what to do with the land.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.