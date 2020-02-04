Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alec Burks scored 30 points, Glenn Robinson III added 22 and the Golden State Warriors beat Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards 125-117. It was the second straight win for the NBA-worst Warriors (12-39), with both coming on the road. They lost 15 of their previous 17. Beal led Washington with 43 points in his seventh straight game with at least 30 points, the third-longest such streak in team history.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive back Willie Wood has died. He was 83. Wood won five NFL championships with the Green Bay Packers under coach Vince Lombardi and made the first interception in Super Bowl history. He rose from undrafted rookie to play safety in eight Pro Bowls. Longtime friend Robert Schmidt says Wood died of natural causes in Washington. Wood had suffered from advanced dementia for several years.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Vernon Davis has decided to retire after 14 NFL seasons. The 36-year-old says he wanted to walk away from football while his body was still healthy enough for him to pursue business and television opportunities. The tight end played for San Francisco, Denver and Washington and won the Super Bowl with the Broncos during the 2015 season. Davis caught 583 passes for 7,562 yards and 63 touchdowns during his pro career. The Washington native was the sixth overall pick out of Maryland in the 2006 draft. He missed a majority of the 2019 season because of a concussion.
UNDATED (AP) — Baylor has strengthened its hold on No. 1 in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll. The Bears received 49 of 65 first-place votes in the latest poll to stay comfortably ahead of Gonzaga and Kansas. That's up from 44 first-place votes from the previous week. The Bears are atop the rankings for a third straight week. The Zags got 15 first-place votes after having 19 a week earlier. No. 9 Maryland and No. 11 Auburn made the week's biggest jumps. Each rose six spots. No. 21 Creighton and No. 23 Arizona re-entered the poll. Wichita State and Rutgers fell out.