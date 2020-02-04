Hemp growers face processing bottleneck, uncertain regulatory landscape

CHRISTIANSBURG — As the second year of commercial hemp begins in Virginia, growers face regulatory uncertainty and a rapidly evolving market.
Farmers are still processing the hemp they grew in the 2019 season, which marked the first year that people could legally grow hemp in the United States. Plenty of farmers added hemp to their existing farms, while other entrepreneurs with little experience in agriculture also crowded into the market.
That glut of hemp resulted in a bottleneck with processors, who turn the raw hemp into cannabidiol (CBD) oil. And with an excess of product, the price of hemp has dropped more than 75% over the last several months.
At the same time, the United States Department of Agriculture is still figuring out how to regulate hemp growers. The public comment period for the USDA’s draft regulations closed in late January. That’s left states like Virginia trying to figure out how to fill the regulatory vacuum in the interim.
Meanwhile, farmers who produced hemp in 2019 are trying to figure out whether it’s worth planting more in 2020.
READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM>
The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.