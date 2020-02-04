Forecast: One more warm day with LOTS of rain coming soon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Warmer than average weather continues... First Alert for potential heavy rain and a few thunderstorms Thursday.
TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy and very warm. Lows in the low 50s, high: 70. A few sprinkles possible. Rain chance: 20%
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with rain likely through the day. Not too heavy. Lows in the low to mid 50s, highs in the upper 50s in the morning, turning cooler (40s) in the afternoon. (Rain Chance: 90%)
THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cloudy with rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times with a few thunderstorms possible late in the day. Localized Flooding is possible. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low to mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 90%)
FRIDAY: Rain possible early, then breezy and turning partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 50s but turning colder in the afternoon. (AM Rain Chance: 60%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 30s, highs in the low 50s. Rain showers at night that could mix with snow. No accumulation expected.
SUNDAY: Morning showers and mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid to upper 50s.
