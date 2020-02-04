Confederate monument in Virginia vandalized with red paint

A group known as the Turner Ashby Memorial Association raised funds from Rockingham County and Harrisonburg citizens in 1897 to erect a monument in his honor, and unveiled the monument on June 6, 1898, 36 years after his death. The group was spearheaded by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, which led a nationwide push through the late 1800s and early 1900s to erect Confederate monuments and rename public buildings in honor of Confederate leaders across the South.