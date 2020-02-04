Colonial Downs selling premium tickets for 2020 live racing

NEW KENT, Va. (WWBT) - Premium tickets are now on sale for the 2020 live racing season at Colonial Downs in New Kent County.
Thoroughbred horses from around the country will run every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from July 23 through August 29. General admission and parking are free.
"We are looking forward to an expanded race meet this year offering one of the highest purse structures in the country”, said Jill Byrne, Vice President of Racing at Colonial Downs. “The 2019 season was a very successful return to live thoroughbred racing at Colonial Downs and incredible support from horsemen and women, and fans and patrons from around the country. I love seeing families and guests out on the track apron where they can get close up to the horses and jockeys and watch the action from rail side,” Byrne added.
John Marshall, Executive Vice President of Operations at Colonial Downs Group added, “With a variety of ticketing and dining options as well as free general admission, it makes for an entertaining night out for everyone. Our motto is to add life, and we are adding life to New Kent County and Virginia during racing season and all year round.”
For more information about Colonial Downs and its 2020 live racing season, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.