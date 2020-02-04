Colonial Downs selling premium tickets for 2020 live racing

"We are looking forward to an expanded race meet this year offering one of the highest purse structures in the country”, said Jill Byrne, Vice President of Racing at Colonial Downs. “The 2019 season was a very successful return to live thoroughbred racing at Colonial Downs and incredible support from horsemen and women, and fans and patrons from around the country. I love seeing families and guests out on the track apron where they can get close up to the horses and jockeys and watch the action from rail side,” Byrne added.