Two arrests made in Petersburg armed robbery
Talik Warren, 18, of Petersburg was one of the suspects arrested in an armed robbery in Petersburg. (Source: Petersburg Bureau of Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | February 3, 2020 at 6:08 AM EST - Updated February 3 at 6:16 AM

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Two arrests have been made after a Petersburg armed robbery.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 31, police responded to the area of Oak Lane and Summit Tree for an armed robbery.

After police arrived on scene, they met with the victim who gave a description of the suspects.

After canvassing the area, police located both suspects near Augusta Avenue.

Talik Warren, 18, of Petersburg and a 17-year-old male from Chesterfield have been arrested and charged with armed robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and conspiracy.

