Two arrests made in Petersburg armed robbery

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Two arrests have been made after a Petersburg armed robbery.
At approximately 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 31, police responded to the area of Oak Lane and Summit Tree for an armed robbery.
After police arrived on scene, they met with the victim who gave a description of the suspects.
After canvassing the area, police located both suspects near Augusta Avenue.
Talik Warren, 18, of Petersburg and a 17-year-old male from Chesterfield have been arrested and charged with armed robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and conspiracy.
