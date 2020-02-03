TSA catches man with loaded gun at Richmond International Airport

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) caught a man with a loaded gun at Richmond International Airport.
A Williamsburg, Virginia man was issued a summons by police at the Richmond International Airport on Feb. 1.
A TSA officer spotted a .380 caliber handgun loaded with nine bullets, including one in the chamber and in the traveler’s carry-on bag.
The man was also in possession of a magazine loaded with eight more bullets.
After TSA officials notified airport police, the airport police responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the handgun, and detained the man for questioning before arresting him on a weapons charge.
