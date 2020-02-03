Third suspect charged with murder in connection to man found dead in burning warehouse

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force have arrested a third suspect wanted in connection to the homicide prior to a fire on Thurman Street last November.
On Friday, detectives arrested Johntae D. Sauls, 18, of the 3400 block of Maury Street, without incident.
At approximately 2:22 a.m. on Nov. 1, the Richmond Fire Department responded to the 00 block of Thurman Street for the report of a warehouse fire.
After the fire was suppressed, firefighters found Anthony S. Wheeler, 35, of Charles City, who had suffered apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect has been charged with murder, robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
“We’d like to thank the media in sharing information and the public for providing information that resulted in these three arrests,” said Major Crimes Lt. Lisa Watson.
Also charged in this incident is Roquanta R. Beard, 18, of the 3400 block of Ritter Street and Marquise J. Culpepper, 20, of the 2400 block of Hull Street.
Anyone with further information about this homicide is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at (804) 317-6922 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
