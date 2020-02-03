Tax preparations to make now

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -If you like getting a tax refund-- a sort of windfall of money this time of year-- here’s what you can do now for next year.
This is the time of year to change your withholdings. (Your W-4′s) Especially if you are expecting any big changes in 2020. Things like-- buying a house or having a baby will change your tax situation. Your W2′s are coming in the mail. Look over your withholding and determine if that will be right next year. Also, while you’re at it, file right away this year.
It’s to prevent hackers from filing a fake return in your name-- and getting a refund. That act could hold up the money you deserve back. If this happens to you, it could take months to sort it all out.
