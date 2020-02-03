Suspects steal $1,300 worth of cigarettes from Walgreens

By NBC12 Newsroom | February 3, 2020 at 8:51 AM EST - Updated February 3 at 8:51 AM

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Two male suspects steal $1,300 worth of cigarettes from Walgreens.

On Jan. 24 at approximately 7 p.m., two male suspects stole $1,300 worth of cigarettes from Walgreens located at 3201 Boulevard in Colonial Heights.

After entering the store, one suspect distracted the clerk while the second suspect went behind the counter and took a box of cigarettes.

The first suspect is described as having a slender build with a plaid or striped long-sleeved shirt and a red hat.

The second suspect has facial hair wearing a red t-shirt.

The suspects were last seen leaving the scene in a silver van.

Anyone with information should call Crime Solvers at 748-0660.

