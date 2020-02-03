At the Super Bowl, they remembered Kobe Bryant

At the Super Bowl, they remembered Kobe Bryant
Kansas City Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson wears cleats honoring Kobe Bryant before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Source: AP Photo/Seth Wenig/AP)
By TIM REYNOLDS | February 2, 2020 at 9:33 PM EST - Updated February 2 at 9:39 PM

MIAMI (AP) - Even at the Super Bowl, they mourned Kobe Bryant.

San Francisco’s Richard Sherman showed up for the Super Bowl in a Bryant jersey, the start of numerous honors dedicated to the basketball legend on football’s biggest day.

Among them: Players from the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers lined up for a moment of silence to commemorate all nine victims of last weekend’s helicopter crash, including Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

The teams stood on their respective 24-yard lines — in tribute to Bryant’s No. 24 jersey.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.