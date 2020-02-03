Police: 2 teens arrested for Hopewell roadway homicide also charged in robbery

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell police say two teenagers charged in connection to the shooting of a man found dead in the middle of a road on Jan. 27 have also been charged with the robbery of two other juveniles.
Officers were initially called to the 700 block of Blackstone Avenue around 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 27. When police arrived on the scene, an adult man, later identified as Trayvon Lee Evans, 25 was found with head trauma. Evans was pronounced dead on the scene
A 15 and 17-year-old males were arrested and charged in connection to the shooting. Those same teenagers along with two other men have also been charged in connection to the robbery of two other juveniles, police say.
Officers were called on Jan. 26 just after 4:30 p.m. to the 1200 block of City Point Road for a robbery.
“The juveniles were lured into the area; under the impression they were there to purchase illegal narcotics," police said in a release. “At least two offenders produced weapons, and demanded money from the victims.”
Matthew Allen Walker, 18, and Chancellor Ryan Rhodes, 20, both of Hopewell, along with the 15 and 17 years olds, are charged with two felony counts of robbery and one felony count of conspiracy to commit robbery.
Both of the juveniles were taken to Crater Juvenile Detention Center and were also charged with 2nd-degree murder, possession of a stolen firearm and under-aged possession of a firearm for Evans’ murder.
Anyone with information on this incident to contact Lead Detective Mark Polumbo of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284.
If you would like to remain anonymous, contact the Hopewell Prince George Crimesolvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.