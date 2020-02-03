Police: Norfolk man arrested in connection to of acts of vandalism in Petersburg neighborhood

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police have arrested a Norfolk man in connection to several acts of vandalism found in a neighborhood near Wagner Road.
From December 2019 until Feb. 2, 2020 more than 30 acts of vandalism, some with racial slurs, occurred to homes, vehicles, and mailboxes within the Berkeley Manor subdivision.
“It’s not funny, this is serious stuff,” said Marlow Jones, Assistant Fire Marshal for the City of Petersburg. “Especially in the times we’re living in now and what’s going on in the country - we don’t have time for this stuff right here.”
On Sunday, around 10:52 p.m. Petersburg police said detectives from the Special Investigations Unit saw a man disguised as a woman walk up to a home in the 3500 block of Francis Street and vandalize it with paint.
“Following a brief foot pursuit, the individual was taken into custody without incident,” police said.
Police identified the man as Jackie Reed, 61, who now faces multiple counts of felony vandalism. He also faces a stalking charge associated with the home on Francis Street. An emergency protective order was also issued in connection the case.
Reed is being held with no bond until he is scheduled to appear in court.
“The Petersburg Bureau of Police would like to thank the public and our Special Investigations Unit for the work that was done...” police said. “It was through the partnership between the Community and Police that made this arrest possible.”
At this point investigators are still trying to determine if Reed was involved in the dozens of reports of racist graffiti discovered in Berkeley Manor in December.
Police said the investigation into this case is ongoing as well as the other incidents.
