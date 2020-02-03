Officers seize 70 animals, dead dog from Virginia woman

By Associated Press | February 3, 2020 at 9:34 AM EST - Updated February 3 at 9:34 AM

BROAD RUN, Va. (AP) - A sheriff’s office in Virginia says animal control officers seized more than 70 neglected animals and at least one dead dog from a home they suspect was operating as a puppy mill.

The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement last week that deputies were searching a home near Broad Run when they discovered the neglected dogs.

The agency said the dogs were being kept without access to food and water.

The sheriff’s office says 41-year-old Irina Barrett was charged with felony cruelty to animals.

