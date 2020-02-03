Off-duty volunteer firefighter burned while grilling in Prince George County

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - A volunteer Prince George County firefighter is fighting for his life after he was severely burned Sunday, sources say.
Police were called to the area of the 4400 block of Flexon Dr., where the off-duty firefighter was burned while grilling. He was immediately taken to the hospital for his injuries.
Sources say he was transported by helicopter to VCU Medical Center.
Police and administrators with Prince George Fire & EMS are calling this an accident.
“We’re speaking with the family and want them to know we’re here for them,” said PGC Fire & EMS Director Brad Owens.
Owens added the man is a volunteer with the Disputanta station.
This is currently a developing story. Check back later for updates.
