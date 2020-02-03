Northam announces new manufacturing company coming to Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam announced on Monday that a new high-tech manufacturing company is coming to Henrico County and creating new jobs.
ePac Flexible Packaging, a provider of digitally printed flexible packaging, will invest $6.5 million to establish the new facility.
North Carolina and Maryland were also in the running for the project that will create 35 new jobs.
“Technology is changing the way companies operate, and ePac Flexible Packaging has developed an innovative digital platform that sets the company apart from its competitors,” said Governor Northam. “ePac’s new, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Henrico County will enable the company to continue producing and delivering orders quickly and efficiently, and help drive the growth of Virginia businesses that will now have access to a high-quality, local provider of sustainable packaging solutions.”
The facility will be located North Run Business Park off Interstate 95.
