News to Know for Feb. 3: Earthquake rumbles Louisa; 3-year-old shot, killed; Henrico house fire; Unseasonably warm temperatures

Unseasonably warm temperatures for much of the next 7 days with a First Alert for potential heavy rain and a few thunderstorms Thursday.
Highs will be in the low 70′s today - The record is 77° set back in 1989.
A 2.7 magnitude earthquake hit around 5:05 a.m. - Picked up on Seismograph in Fredericksburg!
People on social media said the quake woke them up with a couple seconds of rumbling.
A tragic story out of Richmond this weekend where a 3-year-old was shot and killed - Police are still searching for the person responsible.
The shooting happened Saturday evening in the Hillside Court community. An advocate for the family tells us, the boy’s name is Sharmar Hill, Junior.
“He was doing what kids do. They were outside, playing and enjoying life," said Pastor Robert Winfree with New Life Deliverance Tabernacle Church.
Police are asking for anyone with information to call them or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
A Henrico house fire located on Park Lane near Staples Mill Road has caused extensive damage.
Two adults in the residence were woken up by the smell of smoke. The police chief says it could have been deadly because the home did not have a working smoke detector.
Right now, Richmond police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a man on Hull Street Road, Sunday morning.
The man was crossing the road near Warwick between 2 and 2:20 a.m. when he was hit.
Police are looking for a silver or gray colored car with heavy damage to the front passenger side of the car, as well as windshield damage.
If you see the car or know where it may be, call Crime stoppers at 804-780-1000
It happened Sunday morning near the split to I-85.
State Police say the man was hit by an SUV after he crossed the southbound side of the interstate and jumped over the jersey wall into the northbound lanes.
The driver also went to the hospital for minor injuries.
Thyne was laid to rest over the weekend in her home state of Massachusetts. She was killed in the line of duty after being dragged by a car during a traffic stop.
Governor Northam will speak at her public memorial service today in Hampton.
Closing arguments are set to begin on the Senate floor at 11 a.m. - House Managers and Trump’s defense team will speak.
This comes after Republicans rejected a last-ditch effort by Democrats to call witnesses on Friday. A final vote is expected Wednesday on the two articles of impeachment.
At this point, it seems all-but-certain that the Senate will acquit President Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. You can watch the conclusion of the trial on the nbc12.com or our Facebook page.
A Democratic campaign that has cost more than $1 billion, dashed the ambitions of veteran politicians, forced conversations about race, gender and identity and prompted fierce debate over health care and taxes crests Monday in the Iowa caucuses.
By day’s end, tens of thousands of Democrats will have participated in the famed Iowa caucuses, the premiere of more than 50 contests that will unfold over the next five months. The caucuses will render the first verdict on who among dozens of candidates is best positioned to take on President Donald Trump, whom Democratic voters are desperate to beat this fall.
Polls currently show a highly competitive race with Bernie Sanders in front followed by former VP Joe Biden. Four times in the recent past, the winner of the Iowa caucus goes on to win the Democratic nomination.
Patrick Mahomes threw for a pair of touchdowns in the game’s final 6:13, helping the Kansas City Chiefs erase a 10-point deficit and beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl 54.
Before the game, the NFL paid tribute to NBC icon Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and the seven other people who died in last week’s helicopter crash in California.
In honor of Black History Month, Governor Ralph Northam is holding an inaugural Black History Month Historical Marker Contest.
The contest asks for ideas for new historical markers along Virginia’s roadways that will be submitted to the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.
Virginia’s Historical Highway Marker Program was created in 1927. There are more than 2,600 markers along Virginia’s roadways, but only 350 markers honor African Americans.
The deadline is March 6
“The cost of liberty is less than the price of repression.” —W.E.B. Du Bois
