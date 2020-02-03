NewMarket: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ NewMarket Corp. (NEU) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $50.1 million.
On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $4.48.
The holding company for manufacturers of petroleum additives and lubricants posted revenue of $534.4 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $254.3 million, or $22.73 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.19 billion.
NewMarket shares have dropped nearly 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $443.78, an increase of 11% in the last 12 months.
